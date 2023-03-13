Oscars 2023: Remember Angelina Jolie's Viral Leg? A Repeat By Nicole Kidman And 2 Others

Oscars: Nicole Kidman (L) and Angelina Jolie on the red carpet (Image courtesy: Getty)

No Oscars are complete without viral celeb looks. At the 95th Academy Awards, actor Nicole Kidman and model Cara Delevingne filled those columns. Nicole Kidman, who was one of the presenters this year, attended the ceremony with her husband Keith Urban. It was Nicole Kidman's outfit that stole that show. Nicole showed up in a custom Armani Prive gown with a thigh-high slit, which a section of the Internet thought was a bit similar to Angelina Jolie's Atelier Versace dress that she wore to the 2012 Oscars. ICYDK, Angelina Jolie's 2012 Oscar outfit and her iconic pose went insanely viral, so much so that special fan pages and Twitter accounts dedicated to Angelina's right leg were created on social media. Coming back to Oscars 2023, a few Twitter users thoughts Nicole Kidman wasn't the only celeb channeling her inner Angelina Jolie. We'll let these tweets do the talking.

A Twitter user took the opportunity to look back at the iconic Oscar moment and wrote: "That was iconic Angelina Jolie."

When we said the look has a separate fan base, we legit meant it. Case in point, a tweet that read: "Angelina Jolie at the Oscars from 2012, wearing one of the most iconic looks in awards history by Donatella Versace."

#AngelinaJolie at the #Oscars from 2012, wearing one of the most iconic looks in awards history by Donatella Versace pic.twitter.com/olU4Ztqm2a — Grapes With Melon (@grapeswmelons) March 12, 2023

Influenced by Angelina or not, Nicole Kidman's look was a hit too. Here's what a fan tweeted for the Eyes Wide Shut actor.

I love her so much. She is very Old Hollywood (in the good way) to me. #NicoleKidman#Oscars2023pic.twitter.com/qbkjEHcUi8 — Jeff Martin (@babyjsm) March 13, 2023

"Nicole Kidman - how does she do it," added another Twitter user.

Cara Delevigne's pose seemed a bit similar to that of the Salt actress. "Its giving 2012 Angelina Jolie in Versace energy but I'm all for it," a Twitter user wrote.

its giving 2012 Angelina Jolie in Versace energy but i'm all for it.



Cara Delevigne in @ElieSaabWorld and @Bulgariofficial jewels. pic.twitter.com/0EnqfCbYn3 — MikKismet | stan BGYO (@MikKismet) March 13, 2023

The Angelina effect: "Florence Pugh is giving Angelina Jolie with the legs" - inputs from another Twitter user.

Florence Pugh is giving Angelina Jolie with the legs — Joma Cueto (COMMISSIONS OPEN) (@ForgingMeanings) March 13, 2023

The 95th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, were held in Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre. Everything Everywhere All At Once won all the major awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress. The award night also included a blockbuster Naatu Naatu performance by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. Rihanna and Lady Gaga also ruled the stage during their respective performances.