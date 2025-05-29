Brad Pitt Breaks Silence On $80 Million Divorce Settlement With Angelina Jolie: "Not That Major"

Hollywood star Brad Pitt has opened up on his divorce settlement with former wife and Mr and Mrs Smith co-star Angelina Jolie in a new interview, calling the end of legal proceedings something that was not that "major of a thing". The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, finally settled the legalities around their divorce in December 2024.

What

In an interview with GQ magazine to promote his upcoming film F1, Brad Pitt made light of the divorce settlement. "I don't think it was that major of a thing. Just something coming to fruition. Legally," he said. The Oscar winner, who has been in a relationship with LA jewellery executive Ines de Ramon since 2022, said he is used to his personal life being the talk of the town for over three decades now. "My personal life is always in the news. It's been in the news for 30 years, bro. Or some version of my personal life, let's put it that way... It's been an annoyance I've had to always deal with in different degrees, large and small, as I do the things I really want to do. So, it's always been this kind of nagging time suck or waste of time, if you let it be that, I don't know. I don't know. Mostly I feel pretty…. My life is fairly contained. It feels pretty warm and secure with my friends, with my loves, with my fam, with my knowledge of who I am, that, you know, it's like this fly buzzing around a little bit," he added.

How Trouble In Paradise Began

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie had been embroiled in a bitter legal feud since 2016 when the latter filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences". She had accused him of violent behaviour towards her and six children during a private plane flight the same year.

According to US media reports, Angelina Jolie received $80 million in post-divorce earnings, including her share of a winery she co-owned with Brad Pitt and a Winston Churchill painting she received as a gift from her former husband.

In A Nutshell

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who were given the portmanteau 'Brangelina' by the press, started dating after co-starring in the 2004 film Mr & Mrs Smith. He was at the time married to Friends star Jennifer Aniston and this sparked rumours of an affair. Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's seven-year high-profile marriage ended in 2005. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie dated for two years before tying the knot in 2014. But this marriage also ended in divorce in 2019, with the settlement being announced in 2024.