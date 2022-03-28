Oscars 2022: Lata Mangeshkar's Absence From 'In Memoriam' Makes Twitter Furious

A throwback of Lata Mangeshkar.

No Oscar ceremony is complete without the 'In Memoriam' segment, as a part of which all the film personalities that we lost across the globe are remembered by the Academy. Those remembered by the Academy this year began with Sidney Poitier and included William Hurt, Ivan Reitman, Betty White, Ned Beatty, Sally Kellerman and Dean Stockwell, and legendary filmmakers Peter Bogdanovich and Richard Donner. Most stars included in the tribute were from Hollywood though French star Jean-Paul Belmondo was remembered as well. Indian Twitter would have been thrilled to see Lata Mangeshkar and Dilip Kumar included as well. Also, the Academy omitted Full House star and comedian Bob Saget, who died at the age of 65 in January this year.

Fans of Lata Mangeshkar, who was remembered at the recently-held BAFTAs, were furious over the legend's absence from the tribute. "Why was the Indian Nightingale Lata Mangeshkar omitted from Oscars tribute. She is a legend. Bizzare and inexcusable," tweeted a fan.

Why was the Indian Nightingale @mangeshkarlata omitted from #Oscars tribute. She is a legend!



Bizzare and inexcusable!....#LataMangeshkar — Aayush Joshi (@aajoshi0607) March 28, 2022

Another angry fan's tweet read, "The amazing world-record setting Lata Mangeshkar (who passed away from Covid) sang more songs for more movies than shown in all Oscars combined. Yet, the Oscars 2022 In memoriam did not see it fit to honor her even with a mention. Sometimes, I think, colonialism still lives on..."

The amazing world-record setting #LataMangeshkar (who passed away from Covid) sang more songs for more movies than shown in all Oscars combined. Yet, the #Oscars2022#Inmemoriam did not see it fit to honor her even with a mention. Sometimes, I think, colonialism still lives on... — Neha (@44Neha) March 28, 2022

#Oscars2022#LataMangeshkar of #Bollywood fame - Nightingale of India - not even mentioned among the movie folks who passed away in the last year. — Rema Deo (@Remadeo) March 28, 2022

I was actually expecting #LataMangeshkar to be mentioned in the #Oscars In Memoriam. But well... — Jinal Bhatt (@Jinal1303) March 28, 2022

Here's Oscar 2022's In Memorium segment:

Lata Mangeshkar began singing to support her family after the death of her father Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar 1942. He was a classical singer and theatre actor. In Bollywood, Lata Mangeshkar got her first major break with the song Dil Mera Toda from the 1948 film Majboor. However, her song Aayega Aanewaala from the movie Mahal (1949) became her first major hit. Lata Mangeshkar sung in Hindi, Marathi, Bengali and other regional languages. She was been honoured with the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award as well as several National and Filmfare Awards.