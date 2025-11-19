Mumbai Police Anti-Narcotics Cell Summons Orry In Rs 252-Crore Drug Case

Social media influencer Orry has been summoned by Mumbai's Anti-Narcotics Cell in connection with an alleged Rs 252-crore drug case.

The social media sensation has been asked to appear before the Ghatkopar unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell at 10:00 am on Thursday. As per reports, he will be questioned in relation to the case.

This is the second time the influencer has been embroiled in a substance-related controversy. Earlier, Orry and seven others were booked by the Jammu and Kashmir Police for allegedly consuming alcohol in a Katra hotel near the Vaishno Devi shrine.

The incident violated local laws that prohibit the consumption of alcohol and non-vegetarian food in Katra. An FIR was registered for breaching these rules and for hurting religious sentiments, with the police taking a firm stance against such acts.

Who Is Orry?

Orry, whose real name is Orhan Awatramani, has become a pop-culture phenomenon without ever claiming a conventional profession. He is friends with many next-generation Bollywood actors and is widely known for his social media posts.

Positioned somewhere between a socialite, influencer, and Gen-Z performance artiste, Orry has crafted a persona built entirely on presence - being everywhere, knowing everyone, and posting with unapologetic flamboyance.

He is the son of Suraj K. Awatramani, a businessman involved in real estate, hospitality, and beverage manufacturing.

