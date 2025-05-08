Operation Sindoor: Shahid Kapoor Writes, "India Never Provokes", Later Edits And Turns Off Comments On His Post

Shahid Kapoor, like his Bollywood colleagues, shared an Instagram post to show support to India's attack in the code name of Operation Sindoor on Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's terror bases on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Shahid Kapoor shared a picture of an Indian Airforce aircraft and wrote, "India doesn't provoke. But India never forgets," accompanied by the Indian flag emoji and the hashtag #OperationSindoor.

Shahid later updated his post, removing the statement and retaining only the emoji and hashtag. He also disabled the comment section of the now-viral post.

Take a look at his unedited post and edited posts here:

A large number of Bollywood celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and others praised India's "precised" and "measured" attack on Pakistan's terror bases.

The Operation Sindoor started at 1:05 am and lasted for 25 minutes, killing 70 terrorists and injuring 60. The strikes were in response to the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 26 civilians were killed, including a Nepali national.

"Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

"We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held responsible," it added.

Since the night of April 24, just hours after India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty following the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistani troops have been resorting to unprovoked firing at various places along the LoC in J-K, starting from the Kashmir valley.