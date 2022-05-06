One Post To Call Out All Trolls: Nushrratt Bharuccha's Handbook Of Dealing With Haters

Nushrratt Bharuccha shared this image. (courtesy: nushrrattbharuccha)

Haters should have know better than trolling actor Nushrratt Bharuccha (or anyone for that matter). Nushrratt, in her latest Instagram entry, called out all those who had been trolling the actress for promoting her latest project Janhit Mein Jaari, in which she plays the role of a saleswoman trying to sell condoms. The Ajeeb Daastaans actress shared a video, in which she posted screenshots of all the comments (which are too vile to be mentioned here). She said in the video: "A few days back I added two posters from my film on Instagram, in which I, a woman, am seen promoting condoms but people took it in another way. Generally people share the best comments on their profiles but since yesterday so much has been happening with me so I decided to share the worst comments that I've received."

The actress simply wrote "Janhit Mein Jaari" in her caption. Take a look at Nushrratt Bharuccha's post here:

The actress stepped into Bollywood with the 2009 film Kal Kissne Dekha. She later went on to feature in films such as the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Dream Girl to name a few.

In the recent years, Nushrratt Bharuccha starred in films such as Chhori and Chhalaang. She also starred in Netflix's anthology film Ajeeb Daastaans. The actress' upcoming projects include Selfiee with Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi. She also has another project with Akshay Kumar - Amazon Prime Video's Ram Setu, also starring Jacqueline Fernandez. She also featured in the music video Kya Yehi Pyaar Hai with Sunny Kaushal.