One Dead Due To Electrocution On Rajinikanth's <i>Jailer 2</i> Set In Chennai

A 28-year-old worker died of electrocution on the sets of the upcoming Tamil film Jailer 2, starring Superstar Rajinikanth, at a private film studio here, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Karthikeyan.

The incident occurred at the venue in Panaiyur. According to preliminary reports, Karthikeyan suffered a fatal electric shock while engaging in art direction work, erecting a house-like set for the movie's shooting, police said Kanathur police said FIR is yet to be filed, but further investigations are underway to determine the circumstances that led to the electrical leak.

Jailer 2 marks Nelson Dilipkumar's second collaboration with Rajinikanth. The film is produced by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures.

The prequel, released in 2023, was a massive blockbuster, and the film turned out to be one of the highest-grossing Tamil movies ever.

Jailer chronicled a former jail warden who is on a path of seeking revenge after his son goes missing and is assumed to be dead.

The film featured Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, and Yogi Babu in key roles. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff also made cameo appearances in the movie.

Earlier, Tamannaah, who made a lot of noise with the dance number Kaavaalaa in Jailer, shared her experience of working with Rajinikanth.

Speaking on Raj Shamani's podcast, Tamannaah said, “He is the most purest person you will ever meet. The age he is at, the sheer amount of movies he has done and the amount of adulation and fan following that he has, he is (still) the most humble person… He is a demi-god. It is not a put-on. It is an actual thing. If I have seen someone truly humble, it is him.”

Jailer 2 is scheduled for a June release this year.