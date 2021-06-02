Once Upon A Time In Paris, Sagarika Ghatge And Zaheer Khan Made These Memories

Sagarika Ghatge shared this throwback (courtesy sagarikaghatge)

Actress Sagarika Ghatge cannot wait to go on a vacation with her favourite travel partner - husband Zaheer Khan. But she knows too well that holidaying looks like a far-fetched dream amid the pandemic. So, till the time Sagarika actually gets to pack her bags and take off, she decided to relive travel memories. On Wednesday, Sagarika flipped through her vacation diaries and chanced upon a few adorable photos of her with Zaheer Khan. Sharing the photos on Instagram, Sagarika Ghatge wrote that she's looking forward to the old normal: "To even better days ahead - Till then holding on to the memories, can't wait to travel again."

In the comments section, the Chak De! India actress revealed the photos are from one of their trips to Paris.

Every now and then, Sagarika Ghatge finds a way to post loved-up memories with her husband. In March, she shared this adorable throwback of the two with the caption: "Just cause I miss you."

Zaheer Khan too often shares heart-warming notes for Sagarika. On her birthday this year, the former cricketer wrote: "The strongest woman I know and I am so lucky that you are in my life - I Love you."

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan got married in a private ceremony in November 2017. Sagarika Ghatge is best known for her role in Shah Rukh Khan's 2007 film Chak De! India. She's also starred in movies such as Fox, Miley Naa Miley Hum, Rush and National Award-winning film Irada. She also participated in reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6. She played the role of a cop in ALT Balaji's 2019 web show BOSS: Baap of Special Services.