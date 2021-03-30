Sagarika Ghatge Was Missing Husband Zaheer Khan A Bit Too Much. So She Did This

Sagarika Ghatge shared this throwback photo (courtesy sagarikaghatge)

Actress Sagarika Ghatge's been missing her husband Zaheer Khan a bit too much. The 35-year-old actress took a trip down memory lane and dug out a favourite throwback memory, featuring her cricketer husband. Tagging Zaheer Khan on Instagram, she shared a photo along with an honest confession. "Just cause I miss you," she wrote. Going by Zaheer and Sagarika's outfits, the photo appears to be from when the night of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's wedding reception in Mumbai. Sagarika looked stunning in an ensemble by Anju Modi while Zaheer complemented her in grey formals.

On Sagarika Ghatge's birthday this year, Zaheer Khan shared a belated but heartfelt post. "Happy birthday to my beautiful wife. The strongest woman I know and I am so lucky that you are in my life - I Love you," he wrote.

On Zaheer Khan's birthday, Sagarika wished him with this adorable message: "To my best friend, my love and the most selfless person I know . Thank you for being you. Not only me but everyone knows I would be lost without you . Happy birthday husband . May you get everything you desire and more . Love you."

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan got married in a private ceremony in November 2017. Sagarika Ghatge is best known for her role in Shah Rukh Khan's 2007 film Chak De! India. She's also starred in movies such as Fox, Miley Naa Miley Hum, Rush and National Award-winning film Irada. She also participated in reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6. She played the role of a cop in ALT Balaji's 2019 web show BOSS: Baap of Special Services.