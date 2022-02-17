Once Upon A Time, Anushka Sharma Could Drink 'Two Cups Of Hot Coffee In Peace'

Anushka Sharma shared the photo online (Courtesy: anushkasharma)

Highlights Anushka Sharma has shared a throwback photo

She is posing with two cups of coffee

"#ifyouknowyouknow," wrote Anushka

Anushka Sharma is taking her fans on a throwback trip. On Thursday, the NH10 actress shared a throwback photo and, in the caption, she explained that there was a time when she was able to drink two cups of coffee. In the photo, she is sitting on a chair with two cups of coffee on her table and a phone in her hand. Dressed in a black dress, Anushka smiled for the camera. She captioned the photo as "#throwback to the time I could drink not one but two cups of 'hot' coffee in peace and then even scroll my phone maybe! #ifyouknowyouknow." Anushka Sharma is a mother to a daughter and in between her duties, she might not get time to have two cups of coffee and phone time in peace. The photo has close to 13 lakh likes in just a few hours.

Check out Anushka Sharma's throwback photo:

A few days back, Anushka Sharma had shared another throwback post, which was a video from lockdown 2020. In the video, Anushka can be seen plucking fresh tomatoes and making a jam, using them. She had shared the whole process of making a jam in the video. Anushka had captioned the video as "Throwback to lockdown 2020 when I had watched one too many food blogs, decided to shoot this jam making video and thought that Coronavirus will be gone by 2021."

Check out the video here:

In January 2021, Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli welcomed their first child and named her Vamika. They are yet to reveal the full photo of their daughter. After the birth of their daughter, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma requested the paparazzi to not click Vamika's photos.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma has been away from the silver screens for more than three years. She was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She has now resumed work and will be seen in Chakda Xpress, which is based on the life of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami.