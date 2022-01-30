Anushka Sharma Looks Adorable In This Throwback Post. See Pics

Anushka Sharma posted this. (Image courtesy: anushkasharma)

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma was last seen in 'Zero'

On Sunday, Anushka Sharma shared a throwback post where she can be seen all smiles. Sharing the post, Anushka wrote: "This day was," along with a heart emoji and a hashtag "Throwback". Anushka Sharma can be seen dressed in a pink shirt and blue denims in her Instagram post. The actress is currently in South Africa along with her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika. She often shared glimpses from her trip on her Instagram handle. Recently, Anushka shared another post. In one of the photos, Anushka is brushing her hair, in another, she is smiling at the Sun. The last one shows the sun behind her while she stands on the fields in a white T-shirt and blue jeans. She chose an apt caption, "Sunny side up."

This is not it, Anushka Sharma also shared a picture on her Instagram account, where can be seen dressed in a pink outfit as she posed for a selfie. Sharing the post, Anushka wrote: "#sweatyselfie." Anushka Sharma looks gorgeous in this no-makeup look.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma made her Bollywood debut with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and was later seen in PK, Band Baaja Baaraat, Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The actress was in the 2018 film Zero featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Her last project was the film Bulbbul on Netflix. She also produced Amazon Prime Video's hit web-series Paatal Lok. Last year, Anushka Sharma also announced her new web-series named Mai which will stream on Netflix.