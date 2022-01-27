Anushka Sharma Is A Ray Of Sunshine In Latest Sunkissed Photos

Highlights Anushka Sharma has shared latest photos

"Sunny side up," wrote Anushka

In the photos, she is dressed in a white top

Anushka Sharma's latest pictures on Instagram are bliss for our eyes. After all, why not? She is radiating in these photos. And, Anushka has sun rays kissing her face too. Anushka is soaking all the sunshine that she can while on an outing in the fields. Her breathtaking pics have left us gasping for air. In one photo, Anushka is brushing her hair, in another, she is smiling at the Sun. The last one shows the Sun behind her while she stands on the fields in a white T-shirt and blue jeans. She chose an apt caption, "Sunny side up."

Take a look at Anushka Sharma's post:

Anushka Sharma often gives us a sneak peek into her personal life. Thanks to her Instagram posts, we get to see her quirky side. One day, Anushka presented her sweaty skin in front of her Instafam. Her caption read, "Sweaty selfie" and included somersault emojis.

Recently, Anushka Sharma went vocal about the privacy of her daughter Vamika. Viral photos of the baby girl were clicked when Anushka and Vamika were cheering for Virat Kohli during a match. Anushka addressed her fans, "We realise that our daughter's images were captured at the stadium yesterday and widely shared thereafter. We want to inform everyone that we were caught off-guard and didn't know that the camera was on us. Our stance and request on the matter stay the same. We would really appreciate it if Vamika's images are not clicked/published for reasons we have explained earlier."

Anushka Sharma gave us a glimpse of her New Year celebrations with Virat Kohli. Her Instagram post showed the two of them posing behind a three-tiered cake that was meant for the special day. The couple welcomed the new year with joy but also paid a tribute to the year gone by. She captioned the image, "The year that got us the greatest happiness I've known. So, deepest gratitude 2021, thank you."

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli married in 2017. The couple welcomed their daughter in January 2021.