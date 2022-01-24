Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli's Daughter Vamika's Face Revealed In Viral Pics, Internet Divided

Anushka Sharma shared this image. (Image courtesy: anushkasharma)

Photos of Anushka Sharma with baby Vamika have gone viral and the Internet can't decide whether or not it approves. Anushka and Virat Kohli are fiercely private when it comes to pictures of their daughter but appear to have let their guard down in South Africa where Team India is playing a tournament. Anushka Sharma was spotted watching the match with Vamika in her arms and a screenshot from the match broadcast has been tweeted by a user who wrote, "Vamika gonna trend today. Am pretty sure 71st is coming and king will dedicate this to his lucky charm Vamika." The '71st' is a reference to the number of centuries Virat Kohli has scored - 70 so far. Read the tweet here.

The pictures have divided the Internet. A response in the comments thread reads: "Please respect their privacy and delete this." Another asked why Anushka had lifted Vamika up to the cameras if she didn't want her daughter's face shown.

Some other accounts have also shared the pictures, with a similar division of opinion in the comments. There has been some criticism of the broadcaster for showing Anushka and Vamika during the coverage though many have questioned why the actress hadn't been more careful with cameras around.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have previously requested media and fans not to circulate photos of Vamika. Last month, the actress posted a note thanking the media for not publishing pictures that had been taken of the couple with their daughter.

In her note, Anushka Sharma wrote: "We are deeply thankful to the Indian paparazzi and most of the media fraternity for not publishing pictures/videos of Vamika. As parents, our request to the few who carried the images/video will be to support us going forward. We seek privacy for our child and would like to do our best to give her a chance to live her life freely away from media and social media. As she is older we cannot restrict her movement and hence your support is needed so kindly practice restraint in the matter." She added, "A special thank you to fans clubs and people of the internet for going out of your way to not post images.

Vamika turned one earlier this month. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli married in 2017 and welcomed their daughter in January 2021.