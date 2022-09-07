On Yash Johar's Birth Anniversary, Son Karan Johar Shares A Throwback Gold

Karan Johar shared this picture. (courtesy: karanjohar)

On the birth anniversary of Yash Johar, Karan Johar shared a throwback picture on his Instagram stories remembering his father. In the image, young KJo can be seen happily posing for the camera with his father. In the captions, he wrote, "Blessings," followed by joined hands emoticon. Yash Johar was a renowned film producer and a founder of Dharma Productions, who died in 2004 due to cancer. After his death, KJo took over Dharma Productions. Check out the post below:

Karan Johar's father, Yash Johar, founded Dharma Production in 1976 and produced the first film in 1980, Dostana, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha and Zeenat Aman. He then went on to produce several cult-classic films such as Agneepath (1990), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai(1998), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003) and others.

Coming back to Karan Johar, he is returning as a director with the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead. The film is scheduled to release in theatres next year in February.

Recently, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions produced Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's Liger, which failed to impress the audience at the box office. The production house's next film is Brahmastra which is just two days away to hit the theatres. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the first leg of the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

A few days ago, Karan Johar, along with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy, promoted Brahmastra in Hyderabad. Check out the pictures below:

On the work front, Karan Johar is busy shooting for his popular chat show Koffee With Karan 7. On Thursday, the new episode will stream on Disney+Hotstar featuring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.