On Wife Smita Patil's Birth Anniversary, Raj Babbar Shares A Throwback Pic

On wife Smita Patil's birth anniversary, actor-turned-politician Raj Babbar fondly remembered her by sharing a touching note on Saturday. Smita Patil was known for her contribution to the parallel cinema moment in the Eighties. She was born on October 17, 1955. On Instagram, Raj Babbar posted a million-dollar throwback picture of the late actress and wrote: "An artist of incomparable genius, a person with such an emotional soul - fondly remembering Smita today on her birthday. You had such a short journey and yet your captivating presence is felt by all whose life you touched. Your influence has been so meaningful." Raj Babbar and Smita Patil's son Prateik Babbar dropped heart icons on his father's post.

Raj Babbar was married to theatre personality Nadira Zaheer when he fell in love with Smita Patil. He married her but didn't divorce Nadira Zaheer. Smita Patil died a few weeks after she gave birth to Prateik. She was just 31. After her death in 1986, Raj Babbar returned to live with Nadira, with whom he has two children - Juhi and Arya - both actors.

Smita Patil was one of the most celebrated actresses in the Eighties. She is remembered for her performances in films like Bhumika, Chakra, Namak Halaal, Bazaar and Arth among others. Some of her films like Nazrana, Avam and Thikana released after her death.