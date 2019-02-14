Viral: On Valentine's Day, The Internet Is Crushing On This Pic Of Salman Khan

Salman Khan shared this picture (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Have you seen Salman Khan's latest Instagram post yet? The Internet is crushing over a shirtless picture of Salman, who captioned his post as, "Being real strong." It's been a while since Salman posted such a picture of himself as he is currently working to get a lean physique for the upcoming film Bharat. In the picture, Salman appears to be looking at a mirror and working out. The now viral post has got over 8 lakh likes including that of celebs like Sonam Kapoor, her husband Anand Ahuja, Sonakshi Sinha, Bobby Deol and many others. Sonam also posted a heart emoticon in the comment thread. "Maar daala and "happy Valentine's Day, thanks for sharing it" are some of the other comments on Salman's post. Our favourite - "Tu Chahiye, Tu Chahiye." (His song from the film Bajrangi Bhaijaan).

Take a look at Salman Khan's post here.

At his 53rd birthday party in December, Salman revealed that his New Year resolution is to make six-pack abs, on his mother Salma Khan's request. "Four days ago, my mother told me that now this four-pack body will not be enough and she asked me, 'What is your resolution for Next Year?' So, I told her, 'Nothing.' Then she told me, 'You have to achieve six-pack body.' So, now that means, I have to be disciplined and I am doing that," he was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

A 10,000 square-foot gym has recently been constructed for Salman Khan on Bharat sets, where he works out while filming. It has a range of fitness equipment from his gym line and handpicked by him.

Bharat, the Hindi adaptation of South Korean film Ode To My Father, is a circus drama set in the Sixties.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat also stars Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi and Sunil Grover.

Bharat is slated for an Eid release.

(With IANS inputs)