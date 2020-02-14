On Valentine's Day, Sonam Kapoor Wishes Husband Anand Ahuja With A 'Cheesy' Throwback Pic

Sonam Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: sonamkapoor)

Sonam Kapoor wished her husband Aanand Ahuja on Valentine's Day with a "cheesy" throwback picture, which the couple took at Eiffel Tower in 2016. What's so cheesy about the photo, you ask? Well, in the picture, Sonam can be seen kissing Anand at one of the most romantic spots of the world. Sharing the memory on her Instagram profile, Sonam Kapoor accompanied it with a loved-up note for her husband. She wrote: "Throwback to July 2016. Our first trip to Paris together, we had to take a cheesy Eiffel Tower picture! I love you forever, my valentine. Thank you for being thoughtful and so generous with your emotions, I've never been happier my love."

"Scandalous. Magical, but scandalous! Love you," commented Anand Ahuja on her post.

Take a look:

Apart from Sonam Kapoor, other Bollywood star also celebrated their love on social media. Sonam's actor father Anil Kapoor shared a picture of himself and his wife Sunita and wrote: "Just two fools in love creating a life together! Every day is Valentine's Day with you! She is the secret behind me!! Forever and always! #ToMyValentine."

Sushmita Sen's Valentine's Day post comprised adorable pictures of her daughters - Renee and Alisah - and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl. Take a look:

Lara Dutta shared a throwback picture, in which she could be seen posing with husband Mahesh Bhupathi. "I love being married, it's so great to find that one special person you want to annoy for the rest of your life!" she captioned her post.

Arjun Rampal's Valentine's Day special post featuring girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades will make you go aww.

Farhan shared an adorable photo of himself and girlfriend Shibani Dandekar and wrote: "If you want to be my valentine raise your hand."

R Madhavan and his wife Sarita Birje's Valentine's Day picture is just too cute.

Milind Soman also shared a post for wife Ankita Konwar and asked her to "dream a little dream" of him in the caption.

