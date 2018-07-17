On Twitter, Rita Bhaduri Remembered As 'One Of FTII's Finest Actresses'

Rita Bhaduri studied at FTII with actress Zarina Wahab and Shabana Azmi

Highlights Rita Bhaduri died at the age of 62 Rita Bhaduri died in Mumbai on Tuesday She was suffering from a kidney ailment

Veteran actress Rita Bhaduri, who is well known in cinema and also in the television world for her roles in film and TV shows, was fondly remembered on social media after she died on Tuesday. Rita Bhaduri, an alumnus of FTII where she studied with actress Zarina Wahab and Shabana Azmi, was mourned by Bollywood stars as well as her colleagues from the TV industry with tweets pouring in from FTII chairman Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Aashka Goradia, Krystle D' Souza and others. "Rita Bhaduri was one of the finest actresses that FTII gave us. I had the honour of working with her in Ghar Ho to Aisa, Beta and Viraasat I'm really saddened to hear about her passing...She will be dearly missed by her friends, family and fans," tweeted Anil Kapoor, who co-starred with the late actress in several films.



"Rita Bhaduri was affectionate, helpful, jovial, bright and full of life. It is sad and unfortunate that we sum up a person only when he or she is gone. I wish we met more often. We have lost a very fine actress and a brand ambassador/alumni of FTII. Om Shanti," added Anupam Kher.



Meanwhile, Riteish Deshmukh also tweeted to say: "She was part of so many films that I grew up on. Will always remember her for the warmth in her smile and her performances. Condolences to the family & loved ones. RIP Rita Badhuri ji."



#RitaBhaduri was one of the finest actresses that #FTII gave us. I had the honour of working with her in Ghar Ho to Aisa, Beta & Viraasat & I'm really saddened to hear about her passing...She will be dearly missed by her friends, family & fans... — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) July 17, 2018

#RitaBhaduri was affectionate, helpful, jovial, bright and full of life. It is sad and unfortunate that we sum up a person only when he or she is gone. I wish we met more often. We have lost a very fine actress and a brand ambassador/alumni of @FTIIOfficial. Om Shanti.pic.twitter.com/8V8lwMjHSX — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 17, 2018

She was part of so many films that I grew up on. Will always remember her for the warmth in her smile & her performances. Condolences to the family & loved ones. RIP #RitaBadhuri ji https://t.co/EDQArdPB7F — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 17, 2018



TV star Krystle D'Souza, who co-starred with Rita Bhaduri in Ek Nayi Pehchaan (which ran between 2013-2014), paid a tribute to her onscreen "dadi": "Heaven gained an Angel and a little piece of my heart! Rita ji was my strict onscreen dadi; who on the contrary in real was literally full of life, laughter and so much love to give! May her soul rest in peace." Aashka Goradia added: "The world of art has lost a kind soul! Besides being a great actor, she was a great human being. Rest In peace Rita Bhaduri. Will miss seeing your work."





The world of art has lost a kind soul! Besides being a great actor, she was a great human being. Rest In Peace #RitaBhaduri. Will miss seeing your work. #RIP — Aashka Goradia (@iaashkagoradia) July 17, 2018

RIP #RitaBhaduri ji. Neither life nor illness got in the way of your dedication towards your craft. A veteran star of the Indian Film and Televison industry, you will be remembered forever. My condolences to her loved ones. pic.twitter.com/8A4jh68mom — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) July 17, 2018



Actress Shabana Azmi, who was Rita Bhaduri's batchmate in FTII, shared a priceless memory of the late actress. Ms Azmi told IANS: "With her go my memories of an easy comradeship, much laughter and affection that comes from living together. Although we didn't share a room at the FTII hostel, I was in the habit of clambering into her bed on waking up."



Earlier on Tuesday, actor Shishir Sharma confirmed the news of the actress' death with a Facebook post that read: "We deeply regret to inform you that Reeta Bhaduri has departed for her journey beyond... Extremely sad. Lost a wonderful human being... a mother to many of us... Will miss you Ma."



