Rita Bhaduri's Prayer Meet Attended By Co-Stars Juhi Parmar, Hussain Kuwajerwala And Others

Juhi Parmar and Hussain Kuwajerwala at Rita Bhaduri's prayer meeting

Highlights She died at the age of 62 in Mumbai Kanwaljit Singh, Sachin Pilgaonkar also attended the prayer meet Rita Bhaduri was an alumnus of FTII

Late actress Rita Bhaduri's prayer meeting was organised on Sunday in Mumbai, which was attended by several TV stars, including her co-actors Juhi Parmar and Hussain Kuwajerwala of Kumkum - Pyaara Sa Bandhan. Rita Bhaduri, who was a well-known face in the film and television industries, died at the age of 62 in Mumbai last week. She was being treated at a Mumbai hospital for a kidney ailment. Apart from Juhi and Hussain, TV actors like Kanwaljit Singh, his wife Anuradha Patel, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Jaya Bhattacharya, and others also paid their last respects to Ms Bhaduri. See the pictures from Rita Bhaduri's prayer meeting here.

Juhi Parmar at the prayer meet

Hussain photographed leaving the prayer meet

Kanwaljit Singh with wife Anuradha Patel

Sachin Pilgaonkar at the prayer meet

Jaya Bhattacharya at the venue

Rita Bhaduri's death was mourned deeply by the film and TV industries. In a Facebook post, actor Shishir Sharma wrote, "Extremely sad. Lost a wonderful human being, a mother to many of us. Will miss u Maa."

Bollywood stars like Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Riteish Deshmukh also remembered her fondly. "Rita Bhaduri was one of the finest actresses that FTII gave us. I had the honour of working with her in Ghar Ho to Aisa, Beta and Viraasat. I'm really saddened to hear about her passing. She will be dearly missed by her friends, family and fans," tweeted Anil Kapoor.

#RitaBhaduri was one of the finest actresses that #FTII gave us. I had the honour of working with her in Ghar Ho to Aisa, Beta & Viraasat & I'm really saddened to hear about her passing...She will be dearly missed by her friends, family & fans... — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) July 17, 2018

#RitaBhaduri was affectionate, helpful, jovial, bright and full of life. It is sad and unfortunate that we sum up a person only when he or she is gone. I wish we met more often. We have lost a very fine actress and a brand ambassador/alumni of @FTIIOfficial. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/8V8lwMjHSX — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 17, 2018

Rita Bhaduri was an alumnus of FTII, where she studied with actresses Zarina Wahab and Shabana Azmi, who revealed that she was in 'excruciating pain.'

Rita Bhaduri last appeared in the ongoing TV show Nimki Mukhiya. In a career spanning over 50 years, she worked in films like Virasat, Raja, Hero No 1, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Kya Kehna, Beta and Dil Vil Pyar Vyar. She also starred in Gujarati films. Some of Rita Bhaduri's popular TV shows are Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Ek Nayi Pehchaan, Hasratein, Mujrim Haazir and Chunauti.