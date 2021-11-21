On Sundays, Esha Deol Chills With Her Kids Like This

Esha Deol shared this photo. (Image courtesy: imeshadeol)

It is Sunday and that means it is time to let one's hair down and relax. This is exactly what actress Esha Deol is doing, in the company of her children. The actress on Sunday morning shared a selfie from the pool area and said that she was beginning the day with some fun time in the water with her kids. In the caption, Esha Deol wrote, “Sunday Funday in the pool along with the kids! P.S: Also, I am the big kid here.” Dressed in a bright yellow T-shirt, surrounded by cute swimming equipment and pool accessories, Esha Deol seems ready for some serious pool time with her children.

The actress shared the same image as Instagram Stories and added stickers that said, “Sunday pool”. See the image here:

When she is not busy spending quality time with her friends and family, you can find Esha Deol immersed in work. Recently, the actress shared a photo from a shoot location where she is seen chatting with her team between shots during a break. In the caption, Esha Deol wrote, “Some coffee and some gossip in between shots is always a good idea.”

Before that, Esha Deol also treated fans to a picture of herself in a super fit avatar, flaunting her abs casually. Sharing the photo, Esha Deol wrote, “Wash board eh!” Reacting to the image, actress Celina Jaitly replied with a fire emoji, while designer Rocky Star commented a heart emoticon.

And, we really cannot get over how lovely Esha Deol looks in this black and white photo in which she is flaunting her lovely smile. In the caption, Esha Deol wrote, “Nothing you wear is more important than your smile.” Reacting to the image, Esha Deol's father, legendary actor Dharmendra wrote, “Love you, baby.”

Esha Deol is the daughter of veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini. She made her acting debut in 2002 with Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe. Esha Deol has been married to Bharat Takhtani since 2012.