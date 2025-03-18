On Shashi Kapoor's 87th Birth Anniversary, A Tribute From Grandson Zahan Kapoor

Zahan Kapoor, best known for his powerful performance in the Netflix drama Black Warrant, is remembering his late grandfather. For those unaware, Zahan is the grandson of the legendary film veteran Shashi Kapoor. Today (March 18), marks his 87th birth anniversary.

On the special day, Zahan Kapoor paid tribute to Shashi Kapoor in the sweetest way. The actor dropped a couple of throwback pictures of the veteran star on Instagram.

The opening frame shows Shashi Kapoor sitting in a cozy space in his home. Dressed in a white kurta-pajama set, he holds a book in one hand and a pipe in another. Behind him is a huge portrait of a warrior.

In the following snap, Shashi Kapoor strikes a pose against the backdrop of Prithvi Theatre. Various posters of films and plays surround him.

Zahan Kapoor's side note read, “Saalgirah dadaji (Happy birth anniversary, grandpa).”

Shashi Kapoor debuted in the Hindi film industry as a child actor in the 1948 film Aag. The romance drama marked Shashi Kapoor's elder brother Raj Kapoor's directorial debut. Shashi Kapoor's first role as a lead actor was in the 1961 movie Dharmputra.

Shashi Kapoor is credited to blockbuster classics like Deewar, Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Kabhi Kabhie, Silsila and Kaala Patthar. His trophy cabinet boasts four National Film Awards, the Padma Bhushan and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Shashi Kapoor died of a prolonged illness on December 4, 2017. He was 79.

Coming to Zahan Kapoor, the actor forayed into the film world with Hansal Mehta's action thriller Faraaz. His latest OTT venture Black Warrant premiered on January 10.

Zahan Kapoor, in an interview, revealed that working in Black Warrant was a “life-changing” experience for him. He said, "I think the real thing to take away from me is that it is a singular experience for me that has shown how true a collaborative effort can actually be. It has been a spectacular experience on that front."

Black Warrant, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, also features Rahul Bhat, Paramvir Cheema, Anurag Thakur, and Sidhant Gupta in key roles.