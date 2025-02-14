Shashi Kapoor's Grandson Zahan Kapoor Shows <i>Dum</i> To Shah Rukh Khan. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan is back on the screen with a brand new advertisement of a popular soft drink, aided by his evergreen charm and swag. Joining him on the screen is Zahan Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor's grandson. The actor is making headlines for his powerful performance in the Netflix original Black Warrant.

In the video, we can see Shah Rukh Khan challenging Zahan Kapoor to take up surfing. The young actor doesn't take a step back and accepts the challenge. What follows is a thrilling surfing ride where the senior and the junior actors glide effortlessly across the waves.

The video garnered a whole lot of love from the Internet. A user wrote, "King look." Another user wrote, "59 never looked better!!" Another user commented, "I demand a behind the scenes video."

Sharing the video, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Jo kehte hai abhi tera time nahin, unko galat saabit karne ka sahi time yahi hai. Toh aaja, jo duniya maane tujhe kam, usey dikhaade tera dum (People who say it's not your time, prove them wrong. If people are pulling you from behind, it's the right time to prove them wrong)."

Replying to his post, Zahan Kapoor wrote, "Shukriya. Ek anokha sapna poora hua. Voh bhi iss tarekee se (My dream becomes true in this way)."

Take a look:

Shah Rukh Khan recently launched son AbRam's show titled "The Ba***ds of Bollywood". Produced by Gauri Khan, the series is co-created by Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, who also share writing credits with Aryan.