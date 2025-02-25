Sanya Malhotra's Birthday: From <i>Dangal</i> To <i>Mrs</i>, A Look At Her Unconventional Roles

Sanya Malhotra turns 32 today. From making her Bollywood debut with Dangal (2016) to impressing audiences with her latest stint in Mrs, Sanya's versatility needs no special introduction.

On this special occasion, let's rewind the clock and take a look at some of her unconventional roles:

Dangal (2016)

The list cannot begin without the mention of Aamir Khan's Dangal. Sanya Malhotra slipped into the shoes of wrestler Babita Kumari in this biographical sports drama. She brought forth a raw realism of a female athlete through her nuanced performance.

Meenakshi Sundareshwar (2021)

In a refreshing twist to conventional love stories, Sanya Malhotra played a modern woman, who navigates the challenges of a long-distance arranged marriage. Weaving strength with vulnerability, Sanya's Meenakshi wasn't only committed to her relationship but she was an ambitious soul, ready to carve her path.

Kathal (2023)

Sanya Malhotra's portrayal of Inspector Mahima Basor in Kathal was laced with wit, grit, and humour. On a search for two missing kathals (jackfruit), Sanya defied gender stereotypes and broke societal norms with her effortless acting chops. The comedy satire will make you laugh at times and question societal biases at the same time.

Jawan (2023)

Despite having limited screen time, Sanya Malhotra's De Eeram in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan left a lasting impact on the audience. As a woman wronged by the system, her character evoked intense emotions making her motives real and justified. She proved that strength might not always be loud, it can be quiet, composed, and resilient.

Mrs (2024)

Invisible abuse — a concept that we do not discuss often but it is quite prevalent in the society. Sanya Malhotra essayed the character of an ideal bahu (wife) Richa, who faces the silent struggles many Indian women face. In her journey of self-discovery, Richa finds herself in the most turbulent marriage, but one that is not seen through the common eyes. It's the story of how she breaks free from the shackles of societal expectations that often confine women.