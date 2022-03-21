On Reddit, 'Leaked' Photos Of SRK, Deepika On Pathaan Set

'Pathaan' is slated to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.

New photos of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone from the sets of Pathaan have gone viral on the internet. Both the actors are shooting in Spain for one of the most awaited films of the year.

The latest group of “leaked” photos on Reddit shows Padukone in a jovial mood, engaged in a friendly banter with a member of the film's staff. She is seen wearing a long winter jacket.

One of the images show the actor hiding behind a wall and later getting ready for a shoot. The collection also has a shot of Padukone in yellow monokini, from the lot that was leaked last week.

In subsequent photos, Padukone is then seen posing for the camera.

Other photos, released on various Instagram handles, show Deepika Padukone - in a white top and slit skirt - and SRK chilling in a balcony.

Later, she was seen in a black jumper jacket. There are more photos of SRK, who is seen walking around the sets and giving instructions to the crew members.

In earlier images, which took the internet by storm, Khan showed his chiseled body. He posed shirtless, sporting eight pack abs and long hair.

Earlier this month, Ranveer Singh talked about how great Pathaan is going to be and even revealed about Deepika Padukone's look. Describing her look, he said the actress will be seen in a "super fit and super glamorous" avatar.

Pathaan is an action movie, starring SRK, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. It marks the return of King Khan after four years of break.

This is the fourth time that SRK and Deepika are collaborating for a film. They were earlier seen together in Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year.

Pathaan is slated to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. The teaser of the film was shared by SRK on March 2.