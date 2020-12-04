On Pic Of Ranveer Singh Wearing Pearl Necklace, Arjun Kapoor's Comment Takes The Cake

Ranveer Singh shared this photo. (Image courtesy: ranveersingh)

Ranveer Singh is known for his OTT sartorial choices and his recent post on Instagram just proves it very well. The actor, on Friday, posted a picture of himself and his post has been trending for all good reasons since then. Ranveer's latest selfie grabbed the attention of his fans because, in the picture, he can be seen sporting a white t-shirt, which he paired with a diamond stud earring, pearl necklace and white-rimmed sunglasses. He can also be seen sporting a cap in the selfie that he clicked in his hotel balcony with a nice beach view. However, there's one more reason Ranveer's picture is trending on social media - Arjun Kapoor's comment on his post.

Reacting to his friend and his Gunday co-star's post, Arjun commented: "Baba tu heera nahi moti hai." LOL.

Check out Ranveer Singh's post, sharing which he borrowed a few lines from the song Suhana Safar Aur Yeh Mausam from the film Madhumati and wrote: "Suhana safar aur yeh mausam hasin, hume dar hai hum kho na jaayen kahin."

And here's what Arjun Kapoor commented:

Screenshot of Arjun Kapoor's comment on Ranveer's post.

On Ranveer Singh's post, his fans also dropped ROFL comments such as "Deepika (Padukone) must be looking for her maala" and "Is that Deepika Padukone ka gale ka haar? Ranveer Singh, jaanta apse jan na chahti hai."

Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor share a great rapport. The duo often leave hilarious comments on each other's Instagram posts. Arjun, in an old interview, called himself Ranveer's wife and actress Deepika Padukone's "souten." He was asked about his rapport with Ranveer in an interview with mid-day when he said: "I tell Deepika that I am her souten. We have been consistently warm."

In terms of work, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Kabir Khan's '83, which showcases the story of India's iconic win at the 1983 Cricket World Cup. Ranveer Singh plays the role of Kapil Dev in the film. The actor also has Takht, Cirkus and Jayeshbhai Jordaar lined-up.