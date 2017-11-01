On Padmini Kolhapure's Birthday, Anil Kapoor Credits His Career To Her Anil Kapoor said: "It's because she agreed to do Woh Saat Din that I am where I am today"

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Anil Kapoor and Padmini Kolhapure in Woh Saat Din. (Image courtesy: Anil Kapoor) New Delhi: Highlights Woh Saat Din was Anil Kapoor's debut film Padmini Kolhapure was famous when she signed Woh Saat Din It's because she agreed, I am where I am today: Anil Kapoor Woh Saat Din that I am where I am today." Anil Kpaoor struggled for years before he landed the lead role in Sattiraju Lakshmi Narayana's (aka Bapu) Woh Saat Din. Padmini Kolhapure, who featured as a child artiste in several films, was a well-known name in the industry when Anil Kapoor started off. A year before Woh Saat Din hit the screens, Padmini Kolhapure featured in criticially and commercially



Here's what Anil Kapoor tweeted:

Happy B'Day to my first leading lady #PadminiKolhapure!! It's because she agreed to do #WohSaathDin that I am where I am today! pic.twitter.com/gIhb1qCd5r — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) November 1, 2017



Padmini Kolhapure is the elder sister of Shivangi Kolhapure, mother of actors Shraddha and Siddhanth Kapoor. She has also starred in films like Vidhaata, Swarg Se Sundar and Anubhav. She was last seen in 2013's Phata Poster Nikla Hero. starring Shahid Kapoor and Ileana D'cruz in lead roles.



Padmini Kolhapure shares her birthday with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Anil Kapoor, who is

Wishing the immensely talented & insanely beautiful #AishwaryaRaiBachchan a very happy b'day! Happy to be working with you again!#FanneyKhan — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) November 1, 2017



Aishwarya Rai and Anil Kapoor have co-starred in 1999's Humara Dil Aapke Paas Hai and Taal, which released in 2000.



Anil Kapoor was last seen in Anees Bazmee's Mubarakan with his nephew Arjun Kapoor in double role.



Actor Anil Kapoor sent out a birthday tweet, wishing his first co-star Padmini Kolhapure, on Wednesday. The actor also attributed the success of his career to Ms Kolhapure saying, "It's because she agreed to dothat I am where I am today." Anil Kpaoor struggled for years before he landed the lead role in Sattiraju Lakshmi Narayana's (aka Bapu). Padmini Kolhapure, who featured as a child artiste in several films, was a well-known name in the industry when Anil Kapoor started off. A year beforehit the screens, Padmini Kolhapure featured in criticially and commercially acclaimed Prem Rog with Rishi Kapoor Here's what Anil Kapoor tweeted:Padmini Kolhapure is the elder sister of Shivangi Kolhapure, mother of actors Shraddha and Siddhanth Kapoor. She has also starred in films likeand. She was last seen in 2013's. starring Shahid Kapoor and Ileana D'cruz in lead roles.Padmini Kolhapure shares her birthday with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Anil Kapoor, who is starring in Fanney Khan with Aishwarya , also wished her on Twitter: "Wishing the immensely talented and insanely beautiful Aishwarya Rai Bachchan a very happy birthday. Happy to be working with you again! #FanneyKhan"Aishwarya Rai and Anil Kapoor have co-starred in 1999'sand, which released in 2000.Anil Kapoor was last seen in Anees Bazmee'swith his nephew Arjun Kapoor in double role.