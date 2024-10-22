Nayanthara's Emotional Note On 9 Years Of <i>Naanum Rowdy Dhaan</i>: "Blessed My Life And Change It Forever"

Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi's 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan has clocked 9 years today. To celebrate the occasion, Nayanthara posted a video on Instagram featuring a montage of photos from the action-comedy. Released on October 21, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan was directed by Nayanthara's husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. Interestingly, the couple met each other on the sets of the movie paving the way for a forever romance. The video features stills that capture Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi playing their characters. Vignesh Shivan also makes an appearance in one of the frames.

Remembering the film, Nayanthara penned an emotional note claiming that Naanum Rowdy Dhaan “came to bless (her) life and change it forever.” She wrote, “A film that came to bless my life and change it forever. 9 years ago on this day, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan was released. Forever grateful to it for giving me new love from people, new lessons as a performer, new experiences, new core memories and new relationships.”

Speaking fondly about Vignesh Shivan, Nayanthara added, “And of course have to thank my man Vignesh Shivan for giving me NRD which gave me him. Sharing a collection of images that I have been carrying in my phone along with me all these years that constantly remind me of my special film.”

Vignesh Shivan also re-shared Naanum Rowdy Dhaan's poster on his Instagram Stories. “9 years since the film gave me everything (red heart emoji). Always grateful for Dhanush sir, my king Anirudh, my wife Nayanthara, my hero Vijay Sethupathi, my friends RJ Balaji, George Williams, Wunderbar Films, S Vinod Kumar,” read his side note which was also a shout out to Naanum Rowdy Dhaan's cast and crew members.

Vignesh Shivan signed off his post by expressing his gratitude to fans for showering their love on the film. He said, “And all the lovely fans for this particular movie of mine across the globe.”

https://www.instagram.com/stories/wikkiofficial/3483579362491973228/

Naanum Rowdy Thaan revolves around a rowdy man Pondy Pandi (Vijay Sethupathi) who falls in love with a hearing-impaired woman Kadhambari (Nayanthara). When Kadhambari makes a shocking request, Pondy lands in a dilemma.