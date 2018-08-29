On Michael Jackson's 60th Birth Anniversary, Tiger Shroff Pays Tribute To The King Of Pop

Tiger Shroff in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: tigerjackieshroff )

Highlights "Happy birthday to the reason I do what I do," wrote Tiger Shroff The video received over 3 lakh likes on Instagram Remo D'Souza also paid tribute to MJ on his Instagram story

On the 60th birth anniversary of King Of Pop Michael Jackson, actor Tiger Shroff paid tribute to the late dancer on Instagram. Tiger, who is self-confessed fan of MJ, can be seen replicating some of his iconic break dance moves, including the moonwalk. Dressed in a white suit and a black hat, Tiger can be seen grooving with his friend. Tiger's love for MJ is quite evident in the video (and the many MJ-related videos that came before it) and the Baaghi actor captioned the post: "Happy birthday to the reason I do what I do. Tiger accompanied the post with hashtags like "longlivethekingofkings" and "#smoothestnoncriminal." Needless to say, the video received lots of love from Tiger's Instafam and over 3 lakh likes within a few hours.

Take a look at Tiger Shroff's video here:

Tiger Shroff impressed the audience with his dance moves in the film Munna Michael, in which he played the role of a dancer inspired by Michael Jackson's dance style. This is not the first time that Tiger has shared a video in which he can be seen replicating MJ's iconic dance steps.

Check out some of the videos here:

Advertisement

It wasn't just Tiger Shroff who wished the legendary singer on his birthday. Bollywood choreographer-director Remo D'Souza, who is also a big MJ fan, wished the late dancer on his Instagram story. Remo even sports a tattoo of MJ on his arm.

A screenshot of Remo D'Souza's Instagram story.

Michael Jackson was known for his iconic tracks such as Beat It, Thriller, Dangerous, HiStory and Off The Wall among others. Michael Jackson had won several accolades including 13 Grammy Awards, 26 American Music Awards and even has his name registered in the Guinness World Records.

Michael Jackson died of cardiac arrest at the age of 50 in Los Angeles, US on June 25, 2009.