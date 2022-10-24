On Katrina Kaif's 'Diwali Nights' Post, Husband Vicky Kaushal Left This Comment

Katrina Kaif shared this image. (courtesy: katrinakaif)

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have had a super busy week - while Vicky Kaushal has been pictured at almost all Diwali parties, Katrina Kaif has managed to promote her film Phone Bhoot and attend Diwali parties simultaneously. Speaking of Diwali, the actress shared a set of stunning pictures of herself, dressed in her festive best (read sheer black saree) on her Instagram profile. The actress captioned the post: "Diwali nights." Katrina's post got a whole lot of love from her Instafam. Katrina's husband Vicky Kaushal dropped a comment on her post that read: "Stunner," with multiple heart emojis.

This is what Katrina Kaif posted:

Last week, the actress shared a set of pictures from a Diwali party she attended and she wrote: "Diwali shuru."

Katrina Kaif married Vicky Kaushal in December last year, after dating for 2 years. They hosted big, fat wedding festivities in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. They hosted a private wedding in the presence of family members and very few friends from the film industry.

Katrina Kaif is currently busy with the promotional duties of Phone Bhoot, co-starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also star on Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. She will also feature in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi.

In terms of work, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi, alongside Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn.

Vicky Kaushal is currently busy shooting for Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Vicky Kaushal will be seen playing the role of the legendary Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army, Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Apart from Sam Bahadur, Vicky Kaushal has Govinda Naam Mera, alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.