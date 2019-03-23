On Kangana Ranaut's Birthday, Sister Rangoli Chandel Tweets 'Spring Baby' Pic

Kangana Ranaut celebrates her 32nd birthday on Saturday (courtesy Rangoli_A)

Kangana Ranaut may be working on her 32nd birthday but that doesn't mean that her sister Rangoli Chandel will not dig out old pictures to celebrate the actress' big day! Sharing a photo of a much younger version of Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli composed the best ever birthday message for her sister. "Her soul is made up of wild flowers, that's why she chose the month of spring, when the earth laughs in bloom! Happy Birthday to my adorable sister! Love u a lot #SpringBaby," tweeted Rangoli. The photo is a close-up shot of the actress, a quick glance at which will reveal it is indeed a baby version of Kangana.

Check out Rangoli Chandel's birthday wish for Kangana Ranaut here:

Her soul is made up of wild flowers, that's why she chose the month of spring, when the earth laughs in bloom!! Happy Birthday to my adorable sister!! Love u a lot #Springbaby#KanganaRanautpic.twitter.com/Q3vgDTYQmU — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 23, 2019

Meanwhile on her birthday, Kangana Ranaut remains busy with a promotional campaign for Mental Hai Kya. "Mental Hai Kya is now slated for release in end of May, on Ekta Kapoor's special request, the actress readily agreed to shoot for the promotional campaign of Mental Hai Kya on her birthday," read an excerpt from the statement released by the film's team. Earlier, Kangana had plans of celebrating the day with her family at her Manali cottage but that has been rescheduled now for Mental Hai Kya promotions. Kangana postponed her birthday plans as she also has to start shooting for the other project in her pipeline Panga.

On Kangana Ranaut's birthday, it was also announced that the actress has been roped in to play the role of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in biopic titled Thalaiva. The film will be directed by AL Vijay and is all set to go on floors in April. The Hindi version of the biopic will be titled Jaya.

