On Kaala Day, A Rare Tweet From Rajinikanth's 'Huge Fan' Aamir Khan Aamir Khan can't wait to watch Rajinikanth's film Kaala, which released today

Aamir Khan with Rajinikanth. Aamir Khan can't wait to watch Rajinikanth's film Kaala, which released today. "Have always been a huge Rajni fan," said Aamir Khan. Aamir and Rajinikanth co-starred in 1995 film Aatank Hi Aatank. Rajinikanth's Kaala released today. Kaala has gripped the nation and Aamir Khan is no exception. The 53-year-old actor sent his best wishes to Rajinikanth on Kaala day, saying: "Have always been a huge Rajni fan, can't wait to watch Kaala." He also tweeted the link of the trailer of Kaala along with the message. Yes, we know that Aamir Khan is a fan of Rajinikanth after all he wanted Thalaiva, as Rajinikanth is fondly called, to dub for the Tamil and Telugu versions of his 2016 hit Dangal. Aatank Hi Aatank, which was inspired by Hollywood classic The Godfather.

Have always been a huge Rajni fan, can't wait to watch Kaala.https://t.co/JgxBA8UcTa — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) June 7, 2018



Meanwhile, Kaala outfit to enthrall the waiting audience.



Here are photos of fans celebrating the release of Kaala outside a theatre in Mumbai.



Kaala, directed by Pa Ranjith, is set against the backdrop of Mumbai's Dharavi. Rajinikanth filmed the initial portions of Kaala in the Maximum City and later Dharavi was recreated in Chennai. In Kaala, Rajinikanth plays the 'King of Dharavi,' a messiah of the oppressed, who engages in a battle with deadly politicians to safeguard the interest of his people.



Kaala also stars Nana Patekar, Huma Qureshi and Eshwari Rao.



