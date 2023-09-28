Rajveer Deol On Dad Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 Success: 'For 22 Years, I Have Seen Him Struggle'

Image was shared by Rajveer Deol. (courtesy the_rajveer_deol)

Sunny Deol's younger son Rajveer Deol is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Dono. The film will also mark veteran actress Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma's debut. In a recent interview, Rajveer opened up about his father's [Sunny Deol] struggles, sacrifices and the blockbuster success of Gadar 2, which is a sequel to the 2001 release Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Rajveer told Siddharth Kannan, “For 22 years, I have seen him [father] struggle and really work hard. There are no day-offs like when people come up to me and say actor life is very easy. It must be just travelling around because they must have met other actors. I get angry because I see how much my dad works and how much family time he sacrifices to go out there and do something. So to see him finally land a hit with a movie like Gadar 2…He deserves it.”

Rajveer Deol added that the Deol family was “emotional” and “so happy” for him [Sunny Deol]. He said, “I don't know how to describe that joyful feeling or anything. We were pinching ourselves that it was a dream. Like, I couldn't believe it when the first day I heard how much it did [Gadar 2's collection]. Even at Rs 200 crore, [we felt] chal this is good then it just didn't stop. It just kept going up and up. We were always laughing because we didn't know how to describe this moment. We were all emotional and so happy for him. Just to see him finally get what he deserves.”Gadar 2 is currently the second highest-grosser after Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan.

During the same interview, Rajveer Deol also made a shocking revelation about a viral video of his brother Karan Deol touching Shah Rukh Khan's feet. The clip was shot at Gadar 2's success bash. Clarifying the buzz, Rajveer said, “Actually my brother went to hug him and I think the camera angle looked like he went to get his blessings, but he just went for a hug.”

Here's the video we are talking about:

ICYMI: Shah Rukh Khan co-starred with Sunny Deol in the 1993 hit Darr. Sunny Deol had a fallout with the filmmaker and SRK as he was not happy with the way his character was portrayed in the film's climax. However, it looks like the two stars have finally buried their decades-old hatchet.

Dono also marks the directorial debut of Avnish S Barjatya, who is the son of veteran filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya. The film will be released on October 5.