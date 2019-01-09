On Farah Khan's Birthday Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Malaika Arora And Others Post Wishes

Farah Khan with Anil Kapoor. (Image courtesy AnilKapoor)

Farah Khan turns 54 today and it wouldn't be wrong to say that she is one of Bollywood's most loved filmmakers (the many birthday posts prove that). Farah Khan's closest friends, colleagues and fans posted on the social media, expressing their love and shared some of the cutest messages for her. Several Bollywood stars such as Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty and others posted birthday wishes for Farah Khan on social media. Abhishek Bachchan, who has worked with Farah in the 2014 film Happy New Year, wrote a cheeky post for Farah. He wrote: "Happy birthday Farah Khan. Have a wonderful day enjoy your dinner with the kids and remember that you're nearing Boman Irani 's age! Love you."

Anil Kapoor shared a picture of himself along with the Om Shanti Om director and wrote: "A smile that can light up any room and a heart so big brimming with love! Happy Birthday, Papaji Farah Khan! You are truly one of the nicest and warmest people I know! Lots of love always!"

Shilpa Shetty posted an extensive note for her "crazy friend" Farah on her birthday. She wrote: "To one of the strongest women, doting mother, great daughter, unconditional friend, fab cook ( Phew! the list could go on..) and a wonderful soul I know. Happy birthday, my crazy friend. Wishing you more love ,happiness, success and great health my darling."

Malaika Arora shared multiple pictures of herself with Farah on her Instagram story. Farah and Malaika have worked together in several songs. Farah has choreographed songs like Chaiyya Chaiyya and Anarkali Disco Chali, which featured Malaika Arora.

Farah Khan made her directorial debut with the 2004 film Main Hoon Na. She has also directed film like Om Shanti Om and Tees Maar Khan. Her last directorial project was Happy New Year.