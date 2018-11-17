On Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh's Wedding, A Special Note From Shanoo Sharma

(L) Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh(R) Ranveer Singh with Shanoo Sharma

"From Band Baajaa Baaraat to Band Baaja Baraat... What a journey it has been to watch you grow from a boy to a magnificent man. I am so proud of who you were, who you are and who you are about to become. You are a responsible man who has loved and lived his word," read an excerpt from Yash Raj Films casting director Shanoo Sharma's heartfelt note for newlyweds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Shanoo Sharma, who cast Ranveer in his Bollywood debut film Band Baaja Baaraat, shares a very close relationship with the actor, and the Instagram post dedicated to the newly-married couple is proof. Shanoo Sharma accompanied the note with selfies of herself with Ranveer, which appears to have been taken from the haldi ceremony that took place in Mumbai earlier this week.

In the post, Shanno wished Deepika and Ranveer a "peaceful" and "blissful" married life ahead. "May God bless you both with the most peaceful, blissful, mind enhancing and blessed path ahead! I love you most Ranno and I could not have imagined a more beautiful life artner for you than Deepika. Your life just got its biggest award! Cherish it! Love to you both."

Soon after Deepika and Ranveer shared the first photos from their two-day wedding on social media, congratulatory messages started pouring in. Karan Johar, Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma were one of the first ones to congratulate the newlyweds. On Twitter, Anushka Sharma wrote: "Wishing you both a world of happiness and a beautiful journey together. May the love and respect you have in each other, grow leaps and bounds and welcome to the club."

Wishing you both a world of happiness and a beautiful journey together. May the love & respect you have in each other, grow leaps and bounds. And welcome to the club @RanveerOfficial@deepikapadukone — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) November 15, 2018

Karan Johar wrote a bittersweet message for Deepika and Ranveer: "Love and happiness forever... These are such a full of pyaar wala pictures! For those of us who don't have a life partner it's a very haiiiiiiiii wala feeling!"

Love and happiness forever.....these are such a full of pyaar wala pictures! For those of us who don't have a life partner it's a very "haiiiiiiiii" wala feeling! https://t.co/h1dtYel2be — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 15, 2018

Deepika and Ranveer, who dated for six years, married as per Konkani rituals on Wednesday followed by a North Indian wedding on Thursday. The wedding took place in the picturesque Lake Come in Italy, which was attended by the couple's family members and close friends. Pre-wedding festivities reportedly also included a mehendi and a sangeet.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expected to return to India over the weekends. The couple will host two receptions - one in Deepika's hometown Bengaluru and other in Mumbai - later this month.