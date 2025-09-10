On Daughter Dua's First Birthday, Deepika Padukone Bakes A Chocolate Cake: "My Love Language"

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's daughter Dua turned one on September 8. On Wednesday, Deepika shared an inside picture from the intimate celebrations.

What's Happening

Deepika shared a picture of a yummy chocolate cake. What's special about it? The Piku actress herself baked it for her daughter.

Deepika wrote in the caption, "My love language? Baking a cake for my daughter's 1st birthday!"

The post drew love in no time.

A fan wrote, "This is really so sweet. Happiest birthday to cutie."

Another fan wrote, "Happy Birthday Dua."

Another ecstatic fan wrote, "OMG! It's already been 1 year?"

Announcing Dua's Birth

On Diwali, last year, the power couple shared their daughter's first picture on Instagram and also revealed her name in the same post.

"Dua Padukone Singh," Ranveer and Deepika wrote in a joint post. In the picture, they offered a glimpse of her tiny feet in a red ethnic outfit.

The newest parents in town also explained the meaning of their daughter's name.

"'Dua' : meaning a Prayer," read the caption. "Because She is the Answer to our Prayers. Our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude. Deepika & Ranveer," it further read.

Introducing Dua To The Media

Ranveer and Deepika hosted an informal meet-and-greet gathering at their residence on December 23 where they introduced their daughter Dua Padukone to the paparazzi for the first time.

The news was shared by a Deepika Padukone fan page.

While Deepika looked radiant in a peach-coloured maxi dress with halter-neck, Ranveer sported a sober all-white look. At the event, the celebrity parents requested the paparazzi not to click Dua's pictures without their approval.

In terms of work, Deepika Padukone was last seen in the multi-starrer Singham Again last year. Ranveer Singh was also a part of the franchise film.