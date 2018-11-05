On Athiya Shetty's Birthday, Dad Suniel Shetty Chose The Best Pic To Wish Her

Suniel Shetty shared this picture of Athiya (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights You inspire me to be the greatest version of a dad: Suniel Shetty Athiya is having a working birthday She debuted Bollywood in 2015

Actor Suniel Shetty chose the best photo to wish his daughter Athiya on her 26th birthday. On Instagram, Suniel Shetty shared a throwback picture of Athiya, looking adorable in a white dress, with big flowers over it and a matching headband. "Happy birthday my Tia. My baby, my angel, my life, my strength, my sun, my sunshine mixed with a little hurricane. I say that because all my life's problems have only one simple solution, a glimpse of you and a hug from you," read an excerpt from Suniel Shetty's post, in which little Athiya has cutely posed for the cameras.

"Happiness for me is watching you laugh. You inspire me to be the greatest version of a dad. Love you my baby," he added. "So cute. Thank you, papa. Love you, miss you," Athiya commented, adding a heart emoticon.

Happy birthday, Athiya Shetty.

Athiya Shetty is spending her special day working. She is in Bhopal for the film Motichoor Chaknachoor with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Speaking about birthdays, Athiya told news agency IANS in a statement, "My most special birthday had to be the one when I turned 18 and I got the narration of my first ever film. I always try to do some kind of work on my birthday since it gives me great energy and happiness. I just feel good about it."

"I did get a chance to take a day off and come back home, but I chose to work. I don't get excited about birthdays. I am not a party person. Just being with my loved ones and family is how I usually celebrate my birthday," she added.

Athiya Shetty was launched in Bollywood in 2015 by Salman Khan. Her first film was Hero, opposite Sooraj Pancholi.

Meanwhile, Suniel and Mana Shetty's son Ahan is also looking forward to his Bollywood debut. He has signed up for remake of Telugu hit RX 100, a film to be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

(With IANS inputs)