On Aryaman's 21st Birthday, Bobby Deol Shares Blockbuster Dad-Son Selfie

Bobby Deol's selfie with Aryaman on his birthday. (courtesy: BobbyDeol)

Bobby Deol had a special birthday wish for his son Aryaman Deol on Thursday. For his 21st birthday, Aryaman twinned in black with his father for a birthday picture. Taking to his Instagram handle, Bobby Deol wrote, "Happy birthday my Angel #21stbirthday." The father-son duo's picture minted over thousands of likes on social media. Aryaman looks like a replica of his father. Many of Bobby Deol's industry friends took to the comment section to wish the star kid on his special day.

While Twinkle Khanna added two red heart emojis, actor Rahul Dev wrote, "Waah!! Happy birthday beta ... lots of love" on the post.

Last year, the 53-year-old actor had posted a #Blessed picture with his son, and wrote, "Happy birthday my angel!" along with a red heart emoji.

In 2020, too, the Aashram actor posted a selfie with his "angel" and gave his fans a glimpse of his special bond with Aryaman. The duo twinned in black too.

Aryaman is currently studying business management and enjoys a huge fan base on social media with several pages dedicated to his pictures.

Meanwhile, the Soldier actor is featuring in the much talked-about web series, Aashram. Directed by Prakash Jha, the show also stars Aaditi Pohankar and Darshan Kumar. Besides this, Bobby Deol will star in Apne 2, the second instalment of the 2007 movie, co-starring Sunny Deol, Dharmendra, Shilpa Shetty and Katrina Kaif.