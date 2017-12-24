On Anil Kapoor's Birthday, 'Love You Endlessly,' Tweet Sonam And Harshvardhan Kapoor

In separate posts, Sonam also added how special a dad Anil Kapoor is

  1. "Happy birthday to the person who taught me to fight," wrote Sonam Kapoor
  2. "Without you, I wouldn't be half the woman I am today," she added
  3. "Can't wait to be back on set with you," said Harshvardhan
Anil Kapoor blew out 61 candles on his birthday today and his day was made extra special with some adorable and heart-felt wishes from what is called family. Daughter Sonam Kapoor also accompanied her birthday wishes with a priceless throwback photo, writing: "Happy birthday to the person who taught me to fight for what I believe in and to never stop chasing my dreams. Without you, I wouldn't be half the woman I am today and for that I love you endlessly." Anil Kapoor's son Harshvardhan, kept it simple: "Happy birthday Anil Kapoor. Can't wait to be back on set with you with the Bindra biopic in 2018." The father-son duo have featured in a photoshoot together and will share screen space for the first time in the upcoming biopic.

In separate posts, Sonam also added how special a dad Anil Kapoor is: "There is no one in the world who understands me like you do and for that I'm truly grateful. Happy birthday Daddy, you are a true gem and I'm so lucky to have you in my life. You have made me the person I am today and I continue to be inspired and in awe of your charisma, loyalty and dedication every single day. How lucky am I to have a father like you, Happy birthday Daddy!"
 

 

 

 


The jhakaas actor's wife Sunita Kapoor wished him this way: "Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength, loving someone deeply gives you courage. Happy birthday to my greatest strength." Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor are also parents to filmmaker-designer Rhea Kapoor.
 


On Anil Kapoor's birthday, wishes also poured in from his friends and colleagues on Twitter.
 
 
 
 

Anil Kapoor has a very busy roster ahead of him. Last seen in Mubarakan, he has films like Fanney Khan, Race 3 and Total Dhamaal in the pipeline.

Happy Birthday, Anil Kapoor.

