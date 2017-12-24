On Anil Kapoor's Birthday, 'Love You Endlessly,' Tweet Sonam And Harshvardhan Kapoor

Highlights
- "Happy birthday to the person who taught me to fight," wrote Sonam Kapoor
- "Without you, I wouldn't be half the woman I am today," she added
- "Can't wait to be back on set with you," said Harshvardhan
In separate posts, Sonam also added how special a dad Anil Kapoor is: "There is no one in the world who understands me like you do and for that I'm truly grateful. Happy birthday Daddy, you are a true gem and I'm so lucky to have you in my life. You have made me the person I am today and I continue to be inspired and in awe of your charisma, loyalty and dedication every single day. How lucky am I to have a father like you, Happy birthday Daddy!"
The jhakaas actor's wife Sunita Kapoor wished him this way: "Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength, loving someone deeply gives you courage. Happy birthday to my greatest strength." Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor are also parents to filmmaker-designer Rhea Kapoor.
On Anil Kapoor's birthday, wishes also poured in from his friends and colleagues on Twitter.
Many Happy Returns of the day,"Patton"(As I fondly address him. It's a personal joke)@AnilKapoor you have been an inspiration to the younger generation!— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) December 24, 2017
Happy birthday to the sweetest @AnilKapoor sir! I hope you have the best day ever, thank you for always being there and bringing so much positivity. pic.twitter.com/5vCSP6AVBg— Athiya Shetty (@theathiyashetty) December 24, 2017
The man who has frozen time. Be it the 80s, 90s, 00s, or 10s he looks the same. Drama, action, romance, comedy he has aced it all. Has the energy & enthusiasm to put a newcomer to shame. Wishing the youngest of them all a very Happy Birthday we love you @AnilKapoor sir. pic.twitter.com/2TSzz6Xypi— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) December 24, 2017
To a man who redefines the word redefine.Who reinvents, reinvention.Who is the word 'ethic' in the term work ethic. Who's more energetic than energy. Happy Birthday Anil Uncle @AnilKapoor . May the hunger never end. Love you #Legend#MrIndiapic.twitter.com/M3sBwtzXlt— Sikandar Kher (@sikandarkher) December 24, 2017
Happy birthday @AnilKapoor .. lots of love. Shine on.— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) December 24, 2017
Anil Kapoor has a very busy roster ahead of him. Last seen in Mubarakan, he has films like Fanney Khan, Race 3 and Total Dhamaal in the pipeline.
Happy Birthday, Anil Kapoor.