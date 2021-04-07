On A Scale Of 1 To Varun Dhawan, How Many Of These Flow Routines Can You Do?

Varun Dhawan in a still from the video. (courtesy: varundvn)

Varun Dhawan, who has a jam-packed schedule ahead of him, managed to scoop some time out of his busy life and tried a couple of flow routines. The actor, on Wednesday, shared a video, in which he can be seen trying out different flow drills as Shaggy's track Mr Boombastic plays in the backdrop. Varun can be seen doing leg raises with utmost ease. The actor captioned the post: "Mr BOOMBATIC -flow." The comments section of the post was flooded with comments from the actor's fans. Aparshakti Khurana and Amyra Dastur also gave a shout out in the comments.

See Varun Dhawan's post here:

The Badlapur actor frequently shares pictures and videos from his workout sessions, which include animal flow, lifting weights and more. "Flow work has become a lot of fun for me specially switching from one posture to another but still a long way to go," Varun wrote while sharing this video.

"Animal flow has helped me recover and get my stamina back post COVID," the actor wrote in one of his posts. See the post here:

Varun Dhawan, star of films like October, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, ABCD 2, Badlapur and Dilwale, made his Bollywood debut with the 2012 film Student Of The Year. He was last seen in the remake of Coolie No 1 with Sara Ali Khan. Varun's next project is Jug Jugg Jeeyo, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Prajakta Koli. His line-up of films also includes Bhedia, with Kriti Sanon.