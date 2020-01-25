On 5th Wedding Anniversary, Soha Ali Khan And Kunal Kemmu's Wishes For Each Other Came Gift-Wrapped Like This

Soha and Kunal in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: sakpataudi )

First, happy anniversary Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu! The couple celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary on Saturday and wished each other on social media with adorable videos from their wedding album. Soha shared two clips on her social media account and expressed love for Kunal through her captions while Kunal accompanied his anniversary wish for Soha with a loved-up note. He wrote: "Happy anniversary! It's been 5 years and it seems like a good time to share my happiness with everyone. Thank you for being your wonderful and sometimes not so wonderful self. Thank you for all the smiles and tears thank you for all the hugs and stares. Thank you for being my friend thank you for being my wife. Thank you for making me a father and giving me a new life."

Here's how Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu wished each other on their 5th wedding anniversary:

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu got married in a private ceremony on January 25 in 2015. Soha picked a cream and orange lehenga-choli for her wedding while Kunal went for a gold sherwani. Their love story started when they first met on the sets of their 2009 film Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge. After dating for a few years, Kunal proposed to Soha Ali Khan in Paris.

Other than Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge, Soha and Kunal have also worked together in 99 and Go Goa Gone.

The couple, in 2017, welcomed their first child Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, who is now 3 years old. They often gave us glimpses of pint-sized Inaaya on their social media profile. We have handpicked a few for you, take a look:

On the work front, Soha Ali Khan was last seen in Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 while Kunal Kemmu will next be seen in Malang.