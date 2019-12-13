Soha Ali Khan And Kunal Kemmu's ROFL Tongue-Twister Competition. Guess Who Won?

Soha Ali Khan with Kunal Kemmu (courtesy khemster)

"Betty Botter bought some butter, but the butter's bitter. So, she bought a bit of butter better than her bitter butter, and she put it in her batter and the batter was not bitter," can you say this tongue-twister as fast as Kunal Kemmu? Soha Ali Khan tried. So, Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan had a friendly "competition" of sorts about who can nail the tongue-twister game and the Kalank actor had to had to share it on his Instagram. "Tongue-twister's competition... any guesses on who wins? Try them out yourselves too. Fun funny," Kunal Kemmu captioned his video, in which the camera switches between himself and Soha as they go on with their respective sets of tongue-twisters.

Kunal Kemmu, clearly at the top of his tongue-twister game, was being given some stiff competition by Soha Ali Khan, who, however, fumbled while saying: "Red lorry, yellow lorry." LOL. Soha and Kunal set major tongue-twister goals with phrases like: "Upper roller, lower roller" and "Good blood bad blood." Trust us when we say this - these tongue-twisters are easier written than said.

The video ends on a hilarious note with Soha Ali Khan missing her change and letting out a scream at the camera. Kunal Kemmu joins.

When Kunal Kemmu is not teasing Soha Ali Khan on Instagram, he makes these adorable posts, also featuring their daughter Inaaya:

Meanwhile, Kunal Kemmu made the best use of Flashback Friday with this throwback post from his college days. "Best days! Found this picture from college that one of my friends sent me.. I don't have many picture from my school or college so this is actually a good way of keeping it safe by posting it. This must be from 2002 or 2003," he captioned.

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan married in January 2015 and the couple welcomed their daughter Inaaya in 2017.