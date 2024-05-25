Karan Johar Announces New Project On 51st Birthday. Details Inside

Karan Johar announces new project. (Image courtesy: IANS)

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is celebrating his 51st birthday on Saturday, announced his next directorial project, which is yet to be titled. Karan shared a picture on Instagram. He can be seen wearing a white shirt, holding a draft that reads: "Untitled narration draft... Directed by Karan Johar May 25." The post is captioned: "Get...Set...Go!" followed by a red heart emoji.

Jackie Shroff's wife, Ayesha, commented on the post, saying: "Wooooooohoooo!!"

Arjun Bijlani wrote: "Happy birthday sir."

Director Zoya Akhtar commented: "Happy birthday."

Neha Dhupia said: "Best Best Best Happy Birthday."

Meanwhile, Karan's last directorial venture was the 2023 romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead.

He has earlier directed Ghost Stories, Lust Stories, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Student of the Year, My Name Is Khan, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai among others.

