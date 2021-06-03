On 16th Wedding Anniversary, Sharad Kelkar Posts Throwback With Wife Keerti

Sharad Kelkar with wife Keerti. (courtesy sharadkelkar)

Highlights They co-starred in Saath Phere

They participated together in Nach Baliye 2

The couple got married in 2005

Actor Sharad Kelkar dug out a priceless picture from his photo archives on his special day. The occasion, you ask? Well, Sharad and his wife Keerti, also an actor, are celebrating 16 years of togetherness. On their 16th wedding anniversary, the actor posted a picture from their wedding ceremony. In the picture, the couple can be seen in traditional Maharashtrian outfits. Sharing the happy picture from the wedding day, the actor captioned the post: "Happy 16th my love" and added a red heart emoji to his post. His instafam wished the couple a very happy anniversary.

Take a look at Sharad Kelkar's post here:

Keerti and Sharad Kelkar met on the sets of the TV show called Aakroshin 2004. They also co-starred in Saat Phere and participated together in Nach Baliye 2. A year later, they got married and are parents to a daughter named Kesha. They frequently feature on each other's Instagram profiles. Take a look at some of the posts here:

Sharad Kelkar is best-known for starring in TV shows like Uttaran, Bairi Piya, Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka and Kuch Toh Log Kahenge. He has also starred in Bollywood films like Rocky Handsome, Hulchul, 1920: Evil Returns and Ram Leela. Last year, her starred in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, co-starring Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan. He also featured in the horror-comedy Laxmii, with Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani.

Keerti has starred in TV shows like Kahiin To Hoga, Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka, Har Mod Par, India Calling, Chotti Bahu - Sindoor Bin Suhagan, Sasural Simar Ka, to name a few.