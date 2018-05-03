Omerta Preview: Will Rajkummar Rao Impress With His Bad Guy Act? Rajkummar Rao is all set to hit the silver screen this Friday with Hansal Mehta-directed Omerta. He plays a terrorist of Pakistani descent

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Rajkummar Rao tweeted this picture (courtesy rajkummarrao) New Delhi: Highlights Rajkummar Raos Omerta releases on May 4 The actor plays Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, a terrorist of Pakistani descent -Omerta' means silence between the two people regarding certain thing,- Omerta. He plays Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, a terrorist of Pakistani descent. Rajkummar Rao has seldom disappointed us with his acting prowess and aced each role on screen. Given his brilliant record, Omerta is speculated to be among his best. The trailer had garnered immense appreciation and heightened the hype around the film as the actor portrays a dark and villainous character for the very first time. The actor told IANS : "As an actor, we get very fascinated with villains sometimes. If you see, Shah Rukh (Khan) sir has played grey or negative characters in Baazigar and Darr, Aamir (Khan) sir in Earth, Sanjay Dutt in Khalnayak and recently Ranveer Singh in "Padmaavat"."



Talking about the basic plot of the film the actor explained to IANS: "'Omerta' means silence between the two people regarding certain thing and which they don't share with anyone else so in gangster term it is called 'Omerta'." Omerta explores the 1994 kidnappings of Westerners in India for which Omar was arrested. It also explores the plotting of murder of Wall Street journalist Daniel Pearl in 2002.



had some high octane chase sequences and documented the journey of the dreaded terrorist Omar Saeed from a fundamentalist to a mastermind of heinous criminal acts. Rajkummar indeed looks convincing as the British terrorist with Pakistani descent in the film. Experts and critics who have already watched the film are all praise for the actor's impeccable acting prowess.



How excited are you about Omerta? Tell us in the comments below.



Rajkummar Rao is known for his choice of unconventional roles and is not someone who is afraid to tread on the untrodden paths. The actor is all set to hit the silver screen this Friday with Hansal Mehta-directed. He plays Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, a terrorist of Pakistani descent. Rajkummar Rao has seldom disappointed us with his acting prowess and aced each role on screen. Given his brilliant record,is speculated to be among his best. The trailer had garnered immense appreciation and heightened the hype around the film as the actor portrays a dark and villainous character for the very first time. The actor told what fascinated him to play the dark character of a terrorist : "As an actor, we get very fascinated with villains sometimes. If you see, Shah Rukh (Khan) sir has played grey or negative characters inand, Aamir (Khan) sir in, Sanjay Dutt inand recently Ranveer Singh in ""."Talking about the basic plot of the film the actor explained to: "'' means silence between the two people regarding certain thing and which they don't share with anyone else so in gangster term it is called 'Omerta'." Omerta explores the 1994 kidnappings of Westerners in India for which Omar was arrested. It also explores the plotting of murder of Wall Street journalist Daniel Pearl in 2002. The trailer of the film had some high octane chase sequences and documented the journey of the dreaded terrorist Omar Saeed from a fundamentalist to a mastermind of heinous criminal acts. Rajkummar indeed looks convincing as the British terrorist with Pakistani descent in the film. Experts and critics who have already watched the film are all praise for the actor's impeccable acting prowess.How excited are you about? Tell us in the comments below. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter