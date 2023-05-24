Old Video Of Uorfi Javed Saying 'Maybe I Am Asexual' Is Trending

Uorfi Javed shared this image.(courtesy: urf7i)

An old clip of social media sensation Uorfi Javed saying that she might be asexual is trending a great deal on social media. The aforementioned clip happens to be from an interaction of Uorfi Javed with Peeping Moon from March this year. Uorfi Javed, during the interaction, revealed why she isn't in a relationship and told Peeping Moon, "I am not (dating anyone). I am single for the longest time I can remember. I am not interested, maybe I am asexual." Check out the video here.

Uorfi Javed has quite a bit of a reputation for experimenting with her sartorial choices. She recently paired trousers with, wait for it... a literal bubble gum top. She captioned the post, "The bubblegum top. Made from chewing gum."

There is no such thing as OTT in Uorfi Javed's style dictionary. Here's proof.

Uorfi Javed, on becoming Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's muse, wrote, "I am thrilled to be dressed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. They are masters of what they do and have made me feel all the more empowered with their acceptance of who I am. No designers would give me clothes which is why I started making my own. Abu Sandeep have changed that for me."

See the post here:

"Kareena said she likes my confidence. My life is complete now ! K bye. Someone pinch me," read Uorfi Javed's caption on this post, IYKYK.

Uorfi Javed is known for participating in TV reality shows such as Bigg Boss OTT and MTVSplitsvillaX4. She started trending big time for her unconventional outfit choices and piecing together her viral-worthy DIY looks. Earlier this year, she trended a great deal after she modelled for designer duo Abu Jani and Sandep Khosla.