Hello World, Meet Uorfi Javed's Mother Zakiya Sultana

Image was Instagrammed by Uorfi Javed. (courtesy: urf7i)

Internet sensation Uorfi Javed's birthday wish for her mom Zakiya Sultana is breaking Instagram and how. The fashion icon, on Wednesday, shared a photo with her mother to wish her on social media. The duo are looking absolutely gorgeous in the snap – twinning and winning in white outfits. While Uorfi went for a white sweater and blue jeans, Zakiya wore a white top with denims. Sharing the picture, Uorfi captioned it: “Happy birthday, mummy.” Within a day of being shared online, the photograph grabbed the attention of Uorfi's legion of fans.

See Uorfi Javed's viral birthday post for her mom here:

Before this, Uorfi Javed shared pictures featuring herself and her siblings. We also got a glimpse of their mom Zakiya Sultana. Here, Uorfi is spending some quality time with her family. For Uorfi, being with her family is “chaotic and peaceful, all at the same time.”

This picture of Uorfi and her family screams fun:

When Uorfi Javed was a participant in Bigg Boss OTT, which catapulted her to fame, Zakiya Sultana frequently cheered for her on social media. In one of such posts, she wrote: “So happy for you my baby. I hope your journey in the house is as beautifully as you are. Will miss you while you so much. Please shower Uorfi with much love and support on BIG BOSS OTT.”

Zakiya Sultana never misses a chance to shower her daughter with love and support on Instagram. Wishing Uorfi Javed on her birthday, she wrote: “Happy birthday, Uorfi. I know you have a bright future ahead! I am sure you will reach great heights. Love you, cutie!”

Uorfi Javed often features in headlines for her bold and unique choice of outfits. She recently trended big time for her statement over Ranbir Kapoor dismissing her sartorial choices.