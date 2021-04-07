'Oh Teri': Anushka Sharma Swept Virat Kohli Off His Feet - Literally - In This Video

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are couple goals (courtesy anushkasharma)

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are back with another goofy video. On Wednesday morning, Anushka shared a glimpse of her shenanigans with her her husband on what appears to be a shoot set. Anushka can be seen lifting Virat Kohli with ease - something which even takes the cricketer by surprise. He asks her to do it again and she does it , after repeatedly requesting to not help her in any manner. "Did I do it?" Anushka captioned the video and yes, she did a brilliant job.

Take a look at Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's video here:

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently welcomed a baby daughter, who they have named Vamika.