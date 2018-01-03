Oh, Nothing. Just Some New Pics Of Suhana And Shah Rukh Khan From Family Wedding

Social media is obsessing over a new picture of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana from a family wedding in New Delhi. Suhana, dressed in a floral printed soft pink lehenga by Seema Khan and matching phool maan-tikka, is winning the Internet. There's a new picture of Suhana and Shah Rukh Khan from a different day of the wedding festivities, which is going viral - in this, Shah Rukh and Suhana posed in a dramatic fashion (or are they getting ready to get a picture clicked?). Pictures of Suhana from the Delhi wedding rocked the Internet on December 31 and now again, today.
Suhana Khan looking so Gorgeous & Vibrant in our white floral overlay lehenga with pretty flower jewelry to complete the look...
Suhana is Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's only daughter and second of their three children. Suhana's elder brother is Aryan, 19, who is currently pursuing a course in films in California. Her younger brother is five-year-old AbRam. Like Aryan, Suhana also wants to make a career in films but only after completing her studies, as revealed by Shah Rukh Khan. SRK told Femina that he's okay with Suhana becoming an actor "if she has the passion and guts to work five times harder than me and get paid 10 times less than I do."
@iamsrk Mark my words #Suhanakhan is going to be a seriously good actor.Ive watched a short clip of her acting and it was terrific.Bless her https://t.co/bdqYrEM8S7— Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) May 28, 2017
Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Jab Harry Met Sejal and his next film, titled Zero, will release in December 2018.