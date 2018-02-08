Oh, Nothing. Just Mouni Roy Looking Stunning In White

Actress Mouni Roy looks extremely stunning in her recently-shared pictures, which feature her in shades of white. "Random art, at times," she writes. Mouni is seen wearing a white lehenga set. Mouni's sun-kissed pictures have been taken by fashion photographer Sasha Jairam. "I have no any words for you, Mouni Roy" and "gorgeous, gorgeous, just gorgeous" are some of the several comments posted on her pictures. (Mouni Roy, you look so beautiful). Mouni, 32, is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar's Gold. After Gold, she will be seen in Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra.
Earlier this week, Mouni took the 'PadMan Challenge,' which has been taken up by several Bollywood celebrities, ahead of Akshay Kumar's PadMan release.
Yes, thats a pad in my hand & thats not something to be ashamed of. Its natural. Thank you for the challenge . @akshaykumar sir. All my bestest wishes @twinklerkhanna maam @sonamkapoor @radhikaofficial . I further challenge @iamsanjeeda & @aashkagoradia to accept & carry forward the #PadmanChallenge xx
Apart from Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy, Gold also stars Kunal Kapoor and Amit Sadh. The Reema Kagti- directed film is a fictionalised adaptation of the 1948 Summer Olympics hockey match, in which India won its first gold medal as a free nation.
The teaser of Gold was released a couple of days ago.
CommentsDNA quoted a source as saying. Brahmastra is a three-part fantasy adventure film, directed by Ayan Mukerji.
Mouni Roy is already a well-known television actress and has acted in hit shows like Naagin and Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev. She debuted in the television industry with Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.