Oh, Nothing. Just Mouni Roy Looking Stunning In White

Highlights Mouni is seen wearing a white lehenga set "Gorgeous, gorgeous, just gorgeous," wrote a user Mouni Roy's debut Hindi film is Gold

Actress Mouni Roy looks extremely stunning in her recently-shared pictures, which feature her in shades of white. "Random art, at times," she writes. Mouni is seen wearing a whiteset. Mouni's sun-kissed pictures have been taken by fashion photographer Sasha Jairam. "I have no any words for you, Mouni Roy" and "gorgeous, gorgeous, just gorgeous" are some of the several comments posted on her pictures. (Mouni Roy, you look so beautiful). Mouni, 32, is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar's Gold . After, she will be seen in Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor'sTake a look at Mouni Roy's stunning pictures.Earlier this week, Mouni took the 'PadMan Challenge,' which has been taken up by several Bollywood celebrities, ahead of Akshay Kumar'srelease.Apart from Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy,also stars Kunal Kapoor and Amit Sadh. The Reema Kagti- directed film is a fictionalised adaptation of the 1948 Summer Olympics hockey match, in which India won its first gold medal as a free nation.The teaser ofwas released a couple of days ago. Meanwhile, in, Mouni Roy plays a negative role. "Alia will obviously play the damsel in distress, who is Ranbir's love interest in the trilogy. But Mouni will play a villain in the first part. Her character will have shades of grey," DNA quoted a source as saying.is a three-part fantasy adventure film, directed by Ayan Mukerji.Mouni Roy is already a well-known television actress and has acted in hit shows likeand. She debuted in the television industry with Ekta Kapoor's