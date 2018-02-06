TV Stars Mouni Roy, Aashka Goradia Take 'PadMan Challenge' Baton From Bollywood

Highlights
- Mouni tagged Sanjeeda Sheikh, Aashka Goradia for the challenge
- Mouni is making her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar's Gold
- Aashka Goradia also took up the 'PadMan Challenge'
See Mouni's 'PadMan Challenge' post here.
Yes, thats a pad in my hand & thats not something to be ashamed of. Its natural. Thank you for the challenge . @akshaykumar sir. All my bestest wishes @twinklerkhanna maam @sonamkapoor @radhikaofficial . I further challenge @iamsanjeeda & @aashkagoradia to accept & carry forward the #PadmanChallenge xx
Mouni Roy, who is a well-known television star, is making her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar's another film Gold. The teaser of the film was released on Monday.
Newly married Aashka Goradia took up the 'PadMan Challenge' with husband Brent Goble. She posted an Instagram video and wrote, "Yes, that's a pad in @ibrentgoble's favourite travel bag and that's not something to be ashamed of. It's natural. Period! Thank you for bringing attention to this subject and best wishes for the revolution (film)."
Yes, that's a pad in @ibrentgoble 's favourite travel bag and that's not something to be ashamed of. It's natural. Period! Thank you for bringing attention to this subject and best wishes for the revolution(film)@akshaykumar @sonamkapoor @radhikaofficial Thank you to the most beautiful and inspiring @imouniroy for the challenge, I further challenge @abigail_pande and @adaakhann to accept and carry forward the #PadmanChallenge #padman #mustwatch #cantwait @padmanthefilm
Akshay Kumar, 50, plays entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham, inventor of a low-cost sanitary pad making machine. He co-stars with Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in the film, directed by R Balki.
PadMan hits the screens on February 9.