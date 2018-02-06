TV Stars Mouni Roy, Aashka Goradia Take 'PadMan Challenge' Baton From Bollywood

Mouni Roy is the first TV star to take up the 'PadMan Challenge'

Mouni Roy posted this picture with a sanitary pad (Image courtesy: imouniroy)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Mouni tagged Sanjeeda Sheikh, Aashka Goradia for the challenge
  2. Mouni is making her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar's Gold
  3. Aashka Goradia also took up the 'PadMan Challenge'
After top Bollywood celebrities like Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and several others took up the 'PadMan Challenge,' TV stars are now up for the task. Actress Mouni Roy is the first TV celeb to take up the 'PadMan challenge.' "Yes, that's a pad in my hand & that's not something to be ashamed of. It's natural. Thank you for the challenge. @akshaykumar sir. All my bestest wishes @twinklerkhanna ma'am @sonamkapoor @radhikaofficial," wrote Mouni. She tagged colleagues Sanjeeda Sheikh and Aashka Goradia for the challenge. PadMan is produced by Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar stars as the main lead.

See Mouni's 'PadMan Challenge' post here.
 


Mouni Roy, who is a well-known television star, is making her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar's another film Gold. The teaser of the film was released on Monday.

Newly married Aashka Goradia took up the 'PadMan Challenge' with husband Brent Goble. She posted an Instagram video and wrote, "Yes, that's a pad in @ibrentgoble's favourite travel bag and that's not something to be ashamed of. It's natural. Period! Thank you for bringing attention to this subject and best wishes for the revolution (film)."
 


Akshay Kumar, 50, plays entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham, inventor of a low-cost sanitary pad making machine. He co-stars with Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in the film, directed by R Balki.

"I always wanted to work and make such films but I was not a producer during that time. I didn't have enough money, but now I can. My wife told me about Arunachalam Muruganantham and then we met R Balki. So we thought about making this movie," Akshay told news agency IANS.

PadMan hits the screens on February 9.
 

