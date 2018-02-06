TV Stars Mouni Roy, Aashka Goradia Take 'PadMan Challenge' Baton From Bollywood

Yes, thats a pad in my hand & thats not something to be ashamed of. Its natural. Thank you for the challenge . @akshaykumar sir. All my bestest wishes @twinklerkhanna maam @sonamkapoor @radhikaofficial . I further challenge @iamsanjeeda & @aashkagoradia to accept & carry forward the #PadmanChallenge xx

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Feb 4, 2018 at 9:19am PST